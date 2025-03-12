Elephant Learning Expands Mathematics Solutions to Address Proficiency Gaps

Elephant Learning has launched enhanced K-12 mathematics solutions to help schools and districts address learning gaps and mathematics anxiety. Its research-based curriculum, adaptive technology and professional development for educators help improve outcomes across grade levels.

Founded in 2016 by Aditya Nagrath, PhD, Elephant Learning addresses the problem of students learning mathematics without truly understanding the underlying concepts. Dr. Nagrath realized that this comprehension gap makes it difficult for many students to master advanced topics.

The newly launched platform offers a multifaceted approach to mathematics education, using a gamified, research-backed system. The platform’s adaptive algorithms personalize the learning experience, allowing first graders to dive into fractions while supporting older students needing remediation. Recognizing that many first and second-graders experience mathematics anxiety , Elephant Learning offers personalized coaching calls to help students build confidence and improve conceptual understanding.

Acknowledges that teachers are integral to student success, Elephant Learning offers on-site and virtual professional development on treating mathematics anxiety and enhancing classroom engagement. Its Just In Time Training™ provides educators with real-time strategies tailored to help students accelerate growth.

The platform is built to scale, making it effective for classrooms, schools, and district-wide initiatives. It supports all three tiers of Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS), meeting students where they are. Teachers and administrators can track student progress, monitor trends, and identify challenges through intuitive dashboards. These tools allow for customized views, cohort creation, and data-informed decision-making.

Elephant Learning is already making an impact despite its relatively recent launch. Still, it’s pursuing opportunities to expand its reach and enhance its offerings. It’s securing government grants to improve accessibility for English Language Learners (ELLs) and students with disabilities, strengthen infrastructure for district-wide implementation, and develop new tools to better support diverse student populations.

Dr. Nagrath states: “Our goal is to ensure that all children understand the teacher in the classroom at grade level. That’s why we focus on teaching mathematics as a language. With increased participation and understanding, students improve test scores and are set up for lifelong success.”

About Elephant Learning

Elephant Learning is a learning platform that teaches mathematics as a language. It stresses conceptual understanding to make mathematics more intuitive and accessible, covering topics from basic counting to advanced algebra.

