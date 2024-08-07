New Britannia Tech Park Industrial/Flex Development Welcomes First Tenant

Cushman & Wakefield represents owner in new 50,573 SF lease to Southern California’s Foxx Development Inc.

Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the lease of 50,573 square feet of Class A industrial space at the newly built Britannia Tech Park in San Diego’s Otay Mesa submarket. The new tenant is Irvine-based Foxx Development, Inc., which delivers end-to-end solutions for telecommunication electronic devices, smart buildings and IoT products. The company is expanding its footprint to scale its product manufacturing and distribution operations.

Foxx’s new space is located at 7222 Airway Rd., Suite A, which is owned by Hines, one of the largest privately held real estate investors and managers in the world. The space is part of the Britannia Tech Park and totals 203,244 sf of Class A space in two distribution/R&D/manufacturing buildings recently built in 2023.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Brant Aberg, SIOR represented Hines in the transaction.

“Britannia Tech Park is an exciting Class A facility strategically positioned in the desirable Otay Mesa submarket and can accommodate a variety of mid-to-large range users,” said Brant Aberg, vice chair. “Hines had acquired the two-building project from the original developer following completion late last year and immediately in 2024 implemented a new leasing strategy whereby demising the buildings to capture the needs of the mid-size tenant segment. This 50,573-sf lease reflects the success of that vision.”

“We are thrilled to have signed Foxx Development as our lead tenant, a transaction also showcasing the need and demand by occupiers for modern high-quality/Class A industrial space in San Diego,” continued Aberg.

The Britannia Tech Park features modern functionality, including 32’-34’ clear height, ample dock and grade loading, heavy power, EV charging, rooftop solar capability, fenced/secured yard potential, outdoor patio areas and skylights.

Located at Airway Rd. and Britannia Blvd., the property provides quick access to State Route 905 and is adjacent to the Brown Field Municipal Airport. The property is also in close proximity to the U.S./Mexico border.