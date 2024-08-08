Venice’s Entrepreneurial-Minded The KINN Membership Club Offers a Boutique Array of Networking, Programming and Benefits

An impact-driven membership club located in the heart of Venice, The KINN Membership Club offers a range of business programs tailored for the entrepreneurial community, covering essential topics such as branding, marketing, company storytelling, public speaking, AI automation tools and among many others.

In addition, the KINN is a coworking and networking space for members located in the heart of Venice, striking a balance with that city’s next-generation spirit.

Envisioned as a location where entrepreneurs could tackle the largest problems facing the globe, the KINN is the brainchild of founders Oliver Evans and Mikul Wing. “After a life-changing volunteering experience in Ukraine, just two weeks into Russia’s invasion in April 2022, I witnessed the global problems at large and the incredible power of individuals coming together to overcome such adversity. It was deeply moving and inspiring to see people from all walks of life, nations, and backgrounds unite to help those in need, with some even risking their lives,” said Evans.

“I thought, why does this have to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience? Why couldn’t I spend all of my time working to serve others?”

The result of years of hard work is the KINN, which celebrated its first anniversary on July 18, with an evening celebration that brought together members and notable figures from Los Angeles’ entrepreneurial community.

The event attracted a distinguished guest list, including Traci Parks, Jeff Rice, Paul Vincent, Jordan Claire Robbins and many other notable founders and entrepreneurs from the L.A. area, underscoring the inroads The KINN has created within the local business community over the past year.

With over 150 members and 2,000 applications to date, the KINN has established itself as a focal point for the region’s business community. In addition to the programming and coworking space, the Venice location offers a podcast studio, a member lounge, an event space, a wellness spa with an ice plunge, and the soon-to-open KYO tea lounge and restaurant.

Additionally, partnerships with Knotel coworking space in London and Surf Canyon in Malibu are member benefits.

Potential members are encouraged to take a tour of the clubhouse and interview to ensure a good mutual fit. The KINN accepts members based on their alignment with their values and the contributions they aim to make personally and professionally.