Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Panda Cares Foundation Open Dynamic Learning Centers for California Youth

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Ana celebrates the opening of their Panda Cares Center of Hope, an initiative bringing inspiring learning spaces to youth across California and beyond.

As conversations around student achievement and chronic absenteeism continue across the country, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Panda Cares Foundation are expanding efforts to bring safe and inspiring learning spaces to kids and teens across California. By the end of the year, 13 Boys & Girls Clubs across the state will be granted a Center of Hope, one of which will be the 100th Center nationwide – located at Boys & Girls Club of Estrada Courts – marking a major milestone for the partnership. These 13 will add to the 19 spaces that have already opened for California youth.

Intentionally designed to provide young people with the resources and support they need to develop and improve their academic skills while out of school, Panda Cares Centers of Hope are created within Boys & Girls Clubs to foster high-yield learning and enrichment that encourage character building, bring more joy to academics and ultimately increase access to opportunities beyond high school. This joint initiative has already supported over 8,000 kids across California and will expand the learning experiences of nearly 4,000 more by the end of the year, totaling 12,000 collectively.

According to 2023 data gathered by EdSource, just 43% of California students were reading at grade level by third grade with even fewer Black and Latino students meeting that standard. To achieve the Center’s goals to support youth academics, each Center of Hope located inside Boys & Girls Clubs engages in Project Learn – an evidence-informed, holistic strategy Boys & Girls Clubs of America has developed to support youth-centered learning. The strategy reinforces and enhances what young people learn during the school day through things like homework help, intentional learning activities and access to tools necessary to expand capabilities, while creating experiences that invite them to fall in love with their academic journey.

Since 2020, Panda Cares has funded more than $30 million to provide nearly 2,000 Boys & Girls Clubs with grants to support academic success programming and the Project Learn strategy.

“Ensuring young people are equipped to succeed academically is one of the key ways Boys & Girls Clubs support youth in realizing their full potential,” said Jim Clark, president & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Each time one of our Clubs opens a Panda Cares Center of Hope, it creates new opportunities for young people to discover the fun and enjoyment in learning, while also benefiting from a relationship-centered program model that is proving to support strong academic outcomes.”

With a $45,000 grant from Panda Cares, each Center of Hope comes to life through a room refresh as well as the adoption or enhancement of policies, programs and professional development to ensure the greatest success for young people.

In honor of each Grand Opening, Boys & Girls Club staff members organize a ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce the academic space to the community. The celebration also includes Panda Express volunteers, food donations and fun giveaways for kids, parents and local community members.

“We are proud to expand our reach across our home state California with Boys & Girls Clubs of America!” said Monte Baier, senior vice president & general counsel, Panda Restaurant Group. “We are passionate about the communities we serve, both at our restaurants and the residents living around them. This expansion continues to demonstrate our commitment to providing meaningful academic resources and making a tangible impact on the future leaders of our nation. And as a Club alumnus myself, it is my honor to be a part of this effort.”

This year, Panda Cares is also establishing the Panda Cares Scholarship Program with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, providing vital annual funding to 200 junior and senior Club members in support of their continued education and pursuit of a great future after they leave high school. The 2024 total commitment from Panda Cares of more than $11.6 million supports the 200 scholarships, 42 Centers of Hope, and 700 Project Learn grants and enhances academic programming for Boys & Girls Club youth across the country.