Houlihan Lokey Announces $180-Million Acquisition of Waller Helms Advisors

Los Angeles-based investment banking and advisory firm Houlihan Lokey Inc. announced a $180-million acquisition of Chicago-based Waller Helms Advisors on August 6. According to data from LSEG, the new combined group ranks as the top global advisor for M&A transactions for 2023 in the insurance sector, the asset management sector (including wealth management) and the financial services sector (excluding depositories).

Founded in 2014, Waller Helms advises clients on mergers and acquisitions, private capital raising and valuation services. Many of its clients are in the insurance and wealth management industries. It has advised on more than 230 transactions with an aggregate value of over $40 billion over the past decade and has offices in Chicago, New York, Miami and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

The acquisition will add Waller Helms’ nearly 50 financial professionals to Houlihan Lokey’s financial services group. James Anderson, chief executive of Waller Helms, will join as a managing director and global co-head of the financial services group alongside Houlihan Lokey’s Jeffrey Levine. In addition, Waller Helms co-founders John Waller and David Helms will join as managing directors.

“We are delighted that the Waller Helms team is joining Houlihan Lokey, and I look forward to partnering with James to lead the new team, now comprising nearly one hundred financial professionals,” said Jeffrey Levine in a statement.

Law firm Proskauer, led by partner Matt O’Loughlin and associates Nathaniel Liebes and Emma Lapin, advised Houlihan Lokey on the transaction. The deal is expected to close by year end, pending regulatory approvals.