Mergers & Acquisitions

San Diego-based Qualcomm Technologies Inc. agreed to acquire 4G IoT technologies of Sequans from Paris-based Sequans Communications S.A. for $200 million on August 23.
Aug. 30, 2024
The U.S. subsidiary of Japanese firm T. Hasegawa Co. announced that its U.S. subsidiary had acquired shares of Abelei Inc. for $48 million on August 23.
Aug. 29, 2024
PTW America Inc., based in Marina del Rey, announced the acquisition of Ghostpunch Games for $13.15 million on August 27.
Aug. 29, 2024
DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., Crosspoint Capital Partners L.P. and TA Associates Management L.P., recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vercara from Golden Gate Capital and GIC.
Aug. 28, 2024
Investment banker Bryant R. Riley proposed to acquire the remaining 76.8% stake in his eponymous firm B. Riley Financial Inc. for approximately $160 million on August 15.
Aug. 22, 2024
Vance Street Capital Forms Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings and Announces Acquisition of Aviation Products Systems
Vance Street Capital LLC, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, has announced the rebranding of its collective group of general aviation and business aviation brands to Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings LLC (VS Aviation) as well as its latest acquisition of Aviation Products Systems, Inc.
Aug. 21, 2024
Santa Monica-based employment marketplace ZipRecruiter acquired London-based Poplar Technologies the parent company of Breakroom, an employer review platform focused on the retail and hospitality industries.
Aug. 15, 2024
Los Angeles-based investment banking and advisory firm Houlihan Lokey Inc. announced a $180-million acquisition of Chicago-based Waller Helms Advisors on August 6.
Aug. 15, 2024
Los Angeles-based Platinum Equity has announced the acquisition of ASP Global, a leading strategic partner to the healthcare industry that develops, sources and distributes consumable medical products for healthcare providers and distributors.
Aug. 7, 2024
Irvine-based Edwards Lifesciences Corp. agreed to acquire Endotronix Inc. on July 24.
Aug. 1, 2024