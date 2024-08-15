ZipRecruiter Acquires London-Based Poplar Technologies, Parent Company of Breakroom

Santa Monica-based employment marketplace ZipRecruiter acquired London-based Poplar Technologies the parent company of Breakroom, an employer review platform focused on the retail and hospitality industries. The transaction closed on July 23 and was valued at $16.5 million, which includes cash consideration of $12.6 million.

ZipRecruiter plans to operate Breakroom as an independent brand and will launch the company’s job insights platform in the United States. Breakroom collects data from frontline workers on pay, hours, flexibility, work conditions, culture and more to provide ratings for jobs. Since its founding in 2018, Breakroom has generated hundreds of thousands of employee reviews.

“While traditional employer review sites have predominantly become places where workers go to voice their job dissatisfaction, Breakroom collects insights about what the day-to-day is like working for different companies,” said Ian Siegel, founder and chief executive of ZipRecruiter, in a statement.