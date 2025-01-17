The Lighthouse Group Acquires 161-unit Apartment at 5750 Hollywood Blvd. for $54.5M

The Lighthouse Group acquired the 161-unit apartment building at 5750 Hollywood Blvd. for $54.5 million, or $339,000 per unit. The property, known as Alta Ink, was sold by developer Wood Partners, in partnership with Mitsui Fudosan America Inc., which completed construction on the building in 2021.

The property is located just east of the US-101 freeway and includes one- and two-bedroom units as well as a series of two-story live/work lofts. It also features ground-floor retail space.

As part of the original development agreement, 14 of the units were reserved as low-income housing.