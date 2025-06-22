Adam Pastor Joins Cushman & Wakefield as Vice Chair of Industrial Advisory Group

Cushman & Wakefield has announced it has hired Adam Pastor as vice chair of the firm’s Industrial Advisory Group (IAG). Based in Southern California, Pastor specializes in the structuring and execution of industrial portfolio sales, recapitalizations, joint venture equity and financing across the country. Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield, Pastor worked as a managing director for Eastdil Secured for 20 years. During his tenure there, he was involved with some of the most significant industrial real estate transactions in the United States, Europe and Australia and has completed more than $180 billion in industrial transactions throughout his career.