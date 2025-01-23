West Valley Logistics Warehouse in Walnut Sold to Pleaser USA Inc. for $100M

Industrial developer CapRock Partners sold West Valley Logistics, a 270,000-square-foot warehouse in Walnut, to Pleaser USA Inc. for $100 million, or $370 per square foot. The buyer, a Southern California-based alternative fashion company, plans to use the Class A distribution building as its corporate headquarters.

“We were able to use our significant in-house capabilities to redevelop a well-located older manufacturing location that had complex environmental challenges into a state-of-the-art distribution facility,” said Jon Pharris, president of CapRock, in a statement.

CapRock acquired the 12.5-acre site located at 4200 Valley Blvd. in 2020 and finished construction in December 2024 on the LEED-certified building. It features a 40-foot clear height, secure dual access with drive-around capabilities, rear loading with 28 dock-high doors, 45 trailer stalls, 130 car parking spots and 10,000 square feet of two-story office space.

“In 2024, we observed a resurgence of the owner-user buyer profile in Southern California’s industrial real estate market as companies began acquiring premium facilities that support their business operations,” said Taylor Arnett, senior vice president of acquisitions at CapRock, in a statement.

Matt Moore, Wes Hunnicut and Michael Torres at Stream Realty represented CapRock. The buyer was represented by Mike Hartel and Nick Velasquez at Colliers.