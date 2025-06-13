Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Anaheim Ducks Owners Acquire Office Tower for $72 Million

By David NusbaumContributor 

Henry and Susan Samueli, owners of the National Hockey League’s Anaheim Ducks, acquired the 262,000-square-foot Stadium Tower at 2400 E. Katella Ave. for $72 million, or $275 per square foot. The tower was sold by a joint venture of CalSTRS (California State Teachers’ Retirement System) and CBRE Investment Management.

The property was originally constructed in 1988 and renovated in 2017. Amenities include multiple outdoor workspaces, pedestrian access to the Metrolink/Amtrak station, an on-site gym and proximity to the nearby OC Vibe development, a 95-acre mixed-use development. Henry Samueli is co-founder and chairman of chipmaker Broadcom.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
