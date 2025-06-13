Anaheim Ducks Owners Acquire Office Tower for $72 Million

Henry and Susan Samueli, owners of the National Hockey League’s Anaheim Ducks, acquired the 262,000-square-foot Stadium Tower at 2400 E. Katella Ave. for $72 million, or $275 per square foot. The tower was sold by a joint venture of CalSTRS (California State Teachers’ Retirement System) and CBRE Investment Management.

The property was originally constructed in 1988 and renovated in 2017. Amenities include multiple outdoor workspaces, pedestrian access to the Metrolink/Amtrak station, an on-site gym and proximity to the nearby OC Vibe development, a 95-acre mixed-use development. Henry Samueli is co-founder and chairman of chipmaker Broadcom.

Information for this article was sourced from Stadium Tower.