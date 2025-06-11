Fontana Multifamily Portfolio is Acquired for $20.5 Million

JLL Capital Markets arranges acquisition financing for 96-unit, two newly constructed apartment properties in Inland Empire

JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has secured a $20.5 million acquisition financing for Fontana multifamily portfolio, comprising two newly constructed apartment communities in Fontana.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, a local private investor, in arranging the loan through Keystone National Group, LLC.

Advertisement

The Fontana Portfolio consists of two 2024-built apartment communities, 8969 Newport Ave. and 16220 Arrow Blvd. The portfolio was purchased for $30.5 million as one transaction. The 24-unit multi-housing complex of 8969 Newport Ave. features spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units. This property is situated on a well-proportioned lot. 16220 Arrow Blvd. is a 72-unit community featuring the same mix of unit types.

Both properties feature modern amenities including washer/dryer hookups in every unit, private patios and balconies, energy-efficient tankless water heaters and assigned parking. Their strategic location in Fontana provides easy access to major transportation routes including the I-10, I-15 and 210 freeways.

JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory team representing the borrower was led by managing director Dale Holzer.

Advertisement

“These newly constructed multifamily assets represented an excellent investment opportunity in the growing Inland Empire market,” said Holzer. “Fontana continues to attract residents seeking quality housing options with convenient access to employment centers throughout Southern California.”

Fontana has evolved into a key logistics and transportation hub with family-friendly neighborhoods, affordable housing options and excellent amenities including parks, libraries and cultural venues. The city’s commitment to economic development has made it an increasingly attractive destination for both businesses and residents.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm’s in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients – whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 capital markets specialists worldwide, with offices in nearly 50 countries.

Advertisement

Information sourced from JLL. Learn more by contacting greta.kieras@jll.com.