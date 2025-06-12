Cineverse Launches AI-Powered ‘cineSearch’ for Business

Los Angeles based Cineverse, a next-generation entertainment studio, has announced that the newly-formed Cineverse Technology Group has officially launched cineSearch for Business.

The AI-powered content search and discovery tool is complete and now available for commercial licensing to OEMs and streaming platforms, both through the company’s growing sales team and through Google Cloud Marketplace. cineSearch was developed using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and Gemini 2.0 Pro model.

Over the past year since its beta launch, Cineverse has steadily improved and refined cineSearch thanks to continued innovation from the company’s engineering team, partnerships with innovative technology companies, and critical to the superior search results of this new solution, the development of cineCore, a domain-specific dataset comprised of proprietary film and television metadata optimized for AI search.

Advertisement

The foundation for an advanced search and discovery solution has been completed, ongoing investment in enriched metadata will continue to improve the search results.

The result: an advanced search tool that eliminates “binge scrolling” by effectively offering viewers personalized content recommendations that do not rely on matching keywords found in the title, cast and genre, but are more accurately determined by the user’s mood along with the content’s theme, popularity, quality, tone, setting, style, music score, plot and micro-genre, among many other traits. In addition, a viewer’s previous viewing history, likes and dislikes, saved watchlists, location, current date and other factors are used to determine the most relevant movies.

By bringing the product to market as a business-to-business offering that is highly customizable based on each streaming platform or OEM’s needs, Cineverse is providing third-party partners with a solution that can, for the first time, transform the way their users interact with any streaming service.

Advertisement

cineSearch directly addresses key issues affecting the streaming ecosystem, namely the fact that one third of streaming subscribers cancel a service due to poor discovery; viewers spend an average of 10-plus minutes searching for what to watch, with 20% of viewers abandoning their search; and 50% are forced to rely on external social searches for their recommendations, taking them out of the platform’s preferred user experience.

Plus, cineSearch solves a real problem that is holding the streaming industry back and costing it revenue – testing has shown that it can decrease search time 90%, improve user retention 16% and increase revenue a potential 24% per month.

“When we set out to solve the problem of poor search and ineffective content discovery – which we later realized was an industrywide problem – our underlying goal was to make deciding what to watch as entertaining as the movie itself. We not only spent several years developing cineSearch, but also conducted analysis of user behavior, incorporating their feedback to add additional features, improve our search results and put ourselves in a better position to meet their high expectations,” said Cineverse president of technology and chief product officer Tony Huidor.

Advertisement

“For nascent streaming companies that are just getting started and don’t have the resources to solve the search and discovery issue themselves, along with established media companies who are struggling to develop an in-house solution, cineSearch is an intuitive, cost-effective, customizable option that can be quickly integrated to improve user retention and effectively solve poor user experience issues.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the company forming the Cineverse Technology Group, a dedicated division focused on rapidly scaling its technology monetization efforts and accelerating AI-driven innovation across the global entertainment ecosystem. This builds on Cineverse’s history of being first movers in the entertainment technology space.

The business cineSearch is part of Matchpoint, Cineverse’s award-winning media supply chain platform, which is a critical solutions provider for many of the company’s largest partners.

Added Huidor, “As an early entrant into the streaming business, we long ago solved the problem of delivering video at scale through the efficiencies that Matchpoint provides. This has allowed us to innovate, iterate, and develop next-generation technology internally without relying on external vendors to meet our needs. This has put us in a unique position of solving issues affecting the streaming industry as a whole then allowing us to license our technology to the industry-at-large in a cost-effective way.”

Information sourced from Cineverse. For more information, contact cineverse@lippingroup.com.