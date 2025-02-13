Cushman & Wakefield Names Robert Thornburgh Regional President, Southwest Region

Cushman & Wakefield has announced today the appointment of Robert Thornburgh, SIOR, CCIM, FRICS as regional president of the Southwest Region, which includes Southern California, Nevada, Phoenix, Colorado, Utah and Idaho. In his new role, Thornburgh will oversee Cushman & Wakefield’s strategic growth of the Southwest, including client service delivery, talent development and recruiting, while developing strong partnerships across the firm’s service lines. Thornburgh is based in the firm’s Los Angeles office.

Thornburgh reports to Victoria Malkin, president, Americas Markets for Cushman & Wakefield, who said, “We are thrilled to welcome Robert to Cushman & Wakefield as he takes on this important leadership role. His significant experience and expertise in brokerage operations and the fundamentals of our industry combined with his service-oriented approach to clients will help propel our business forward in the Southwest and across the Americas.”

Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield, Thornburgh served as the chief executive of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), an organization for industrial and office brokers with over 4,000 members. While at the helm of SIOR, Thornburgh made a lasting impact by developing a strategic plan that improved member retention, increased membership and elevated brand recognition throughout the industry.

“I look forward to this incredible opportunity to lead and further strengthen our deep client relationships throughout the Southwest region, helping investors and occupiers source opportunities in both established and emerging markets,” said Thornburgh. “I am also excited to work more closely and collaborate with Cushman & Wakefield’s highly respected roster of professionals in the Southwest and beyond.”