Rancho Vista Apartments in Ontario Acquired by Convenient Holdings for $46.3M

After one of the slowest years on record for apartment sales in the Inland Empire, Rancho Vista Apartments, a 125-unit building in Ontario, was acquired by Convenient Holdings for $46.3 million, or $370,000 per unit. The seller, Clear Capital, was represented by Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap.

“We are pleased to start 2025 with a very meaningful data point in a highly desirable submarket,” said Alexander Garcia Jr., executive managing director at Institutional Property Advisors.

The property was built in 1984 and consists of two- and three-bedroom units that average just over 1,000 square feet. Amenities include two-car garages, private balconies, a fitness center, a children’s park and on-site maintenance.