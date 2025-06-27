Advertisement
Terreno Realty Corp. Acquires Santa Ana Property for $49.5 Million

Top-Down View: Warehouse Distribution Center with Products Ready for Shipment
(Gorodenkoff Productions OU/Gorodenkoff - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

Terreno Realty Corp. acquired 3500 W. MacArthur Blvd. in Santa Ana for $49.5 million. The 134,000-square-foot warehouse was fully leased to Home Depot and sits on 12.1 acres of industrial-zoned land. The property has seven dock-high doors and three grade-level loading positions.

The company estimated the stabilized cap rate was 5.7% for the Orange County property. This acquisition follows an earlier acquisition in June of a 34,000-square-foot industrial flex building located at 11100 Hindry Ave. in Los Angeles for $10 million.

Bellevue, Washington-based Terreno acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets. It owns approximately 300 buildings nationwide, encompassing more than 19 million square feet.

Information for this article was sourced from Terreno Realty Corp.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
