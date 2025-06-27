Terreno Realty Corp. Acquires Santa Ana Property for $49.5 Million

Terreno Realty Corp. acquired 3500 W. MacArthur Blvd. in Santa Ana for $49.5 million. The 134,000-square-foot warehouse was fully leased to Home Depot and sits on 12.1 acres of industrial-zoned land. The property has seven dock-high doors and three grade-level loading positions.

The company estimated the stabilized cap rate was 5.7% for the Orange County property. This acquisition follows an earlier acquisition in June of a 34,000-square-foot industrial flex building located at 11100 Hindry Ave. in Los Angeles for $10 million.

Bellevue, Washington-based Terreno acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets. It owns approximately 300 buildings nationwide, encompassing more than 19 million square feet.

