Santa Ana Mortgage Company HomeXpress Acquired by Chimera Investment Corp.

Chimera Investment Corp., a New York-based loan platform, agreed to acquire Santa Ana-based HomeXpress Mortgage Corp. from certain affiliates of Seer Capital Management’s credit fund business and management sellers. HomeXpress is an originator of mortgage loan products with a nationwide presence across 46 states and D.C. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome HomeXpress to the Chimera team,” said Phillip J. Kardis II, chief executive and president of Chimera, in a statement. “Bringing together Chimera’s strong history of loan securitization, structured finance, and third-party loan management and advisory services with HomeXpress’ loan origination platform is expected to create a powerful combination and enhance our enterprise value.”

Wells Fargo Corp. acted as financial advisor for Chimera, and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and Alston & Bird LLP acted as legal advisor. Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor for HomeXpress Mortgage Corp. and Seer Capital Management LP. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP acted as legal advisor for HomeXpress Mortgage Corp. Mayer Brown LLP acted as legal advisor for the management team of HomeXpress Mortgage Corp.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Chimera Investment Corp.