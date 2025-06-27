Senra System Raises $25 Million Series A Round

Redondo Beach aerospace firm Senra Systems raised $25 million in a Series A round to modernize wire harness design. The round was led by Dylan Field & CIV with additional backing by General Catalyst, Sequoia, Founders Fund, a16z, 8VC, and Pax.

Wire harnesses power the sensors, avionics, communications systems and control surfaces that make modern technology possible. Senra Systems was founded in 2023 by former SpaceX engineers Jordan Black (CEO) and Ben Shanahan (CTO) to create proprietary design software that is utilized with an assembly-as-a-service model to transform how manufacturers design, procure and produce wire harnesses.

“The future of American manufacturing isn’t just automation – it’s configuration. We started Senra to solve a long-standing, overlooked problem in the industrial supply chain,” said Jordan Black, chief executive and co-founder of Senra Systems, in a statement.

The funding will enable Senra to expand its manufacturing capacity and accelerate growth, particularly in the aerospace and defense sectors. It plans to launch its proprietary design software later this year.

Information for this article was sourced from Senra Systems.