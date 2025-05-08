CBRE Facilitates New 12-Year Lease for San Gabriel/Pomona Regional Center

Lease brings the organization’s regional footprint to 153,414 square feet

CBRE has arranged a 53,414-square-foot lease for San Gabriel/Pomona Regional Center at The Campus at SGV in Irwindale.

CBRE’s Natalie Bazarevitsch, Damon Feldmeth, Kevin Duffy, Jackie Benavidez and Sean O’Malley represented the landlord, MetLife, in the transaction. Max Schneider, senior managing director at Savills, represented the tenant.

San Gabriel/Pomona Regional Center, an organization servicing, supporting and advocating for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families, expanded its footprint in the San Gabriel Valley Region with this new lease, bringing its total occupied space to more than 150,000 square feet across Pomona and Irwindale.

“In anticipation of a campus space becoming available this summer, CBRE proactively addressed the new lease requirement by closely collaborating with Max Schneider of Savills to support the expansion needs of the San Gabriel/Pomona Regional Center,” said Natalie Bazarevitsch, senior vice president at CBRE. “This partnership resulted in a long-term lease with MetLife, providing an ideal campus solution to accommodate the tenant’s growing and long-term requirements.”

The Campus at San Gabriel Valley spans 705,000 square feet and offers premier office amenities and provides convenient access to the region’s key business hubs and transportation corridors. Centrally located within the San Gabriel Valley, it has attracted tenants such as City of Hope, UCLA and United Healthcare. The new lease at 4900 Rivergrade Road, which brings the campus to 95% occupancy, marks the largest new office lease transaction in the San Gabriel Valley year-to-date, according to CBRE Research.

According to CBRE Research, as of Q1 2025, the San Gabriel Valley recorded an 8.4% overall vacancy rate, among the lowest in Greater Los Angeles, highlighting the area’s strong demand for office space.

Information was sourced from CBRE. To learn more, contact Irine.spivak@cbre.com.