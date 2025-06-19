California Credit Union Launches New Virtual Chatbot to Enhance Member Experience

Glendale-headquartered California Credit Union has announced the launch of “Georgia,” a new virtual chatbot designed to deliver fast, intelligent and secure support to members 24/7. Named in honor of the credit union’s founder, Georgia Parsons, the chatbot reflects California Credit Union’s legacy of service and continued investment in innovation and technology to serve members.

Georgia leverages advanced AI to assist with common banking questions, guide users through digital services and provide real-time information without waiting for a credit union team member. Whether it’s helping members check balances, reset passwords, navigate online banking tools or locate a nearby branch or ATM, Georgia ensures members receive immediate support while maintaining the credit union’s signature personal touch.

“Georgia is a powerful step forward in our ongoing mission to blend personalized service with smart innovation,” said California Credit Union president/CEO Steve O’Connell. “By investing in advanced AI technologies, we’re giving members greater convenience, faster answers and more control – without compromising the trusted relationships we’ve built over decades. While Georgia enhances digital convenience, we remain equally committed to providing in-person and phone service for members who prefer a more traditional experience – ensuring that every member can interact with the credit union in the way that works best for them.”

The introduction of Georgia is part of a broader digital strategy to enhance the member experience while staying grounded in the cooperative values that define California Credit Union. Importantly, in-person and phone support will remain fully available – ensuring every member has the option to engage in the way they prefer.

Georgia is now live on the credit union’s website mobile banking platform.

Information was sourced from California Credit Union. For more information, contact jeanne@winlycommunications.com.