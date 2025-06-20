Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Brea Industrial Building Sold for $53.7 Million to Botanics Manufacturer

Brea Industrial Sold Location
By David NusbaumContributor 

AEW Capital Management sold a 131,000-square-foot warehouse located at 2929 E. Imperial Highway in Brea for $53.7 million, or $410 per square foot. The industrial building was constructed in 2023 and was acquired by Jiaherb, a botanical extracts manufacturer.

The property spans 5.6 acres and features 11 dock-high doors and 32-foot clear heights, along with proximity to Highways 57 and 91. It includes a 5,000-square-foot, two-story office space, and a fenced and secure truck court.

The area is home to a mix of tenants that includes life science companies, aerospace manufacturers, automotive companies, and a retail center, along with proximity to a residential neighborhood.

Information for this article was sourced from AEW Capital Management.

Commercial Real Estate
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
