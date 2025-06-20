Brea Industrial Building Sold for $53.7 Million to Botanics Manufacturer

AEW Capital Management sold a 131,000-square-foot warehouse located at 2929 E. Imperial Highway in Brea for $53.7 million, or $410 per square foot. The industrial building was constructed in 2023 and was acquired by Jiaherb, a botanical extracts manufacturer.

The property spans 5.6 acres and features 11 dock-high doors and 32-foot clear heights, along with proximity to Highways 57 and 91. It includes a 5,000-square-foot, two-story office space, and a fenced and secure truck court.

The area is home to a mix of tenants that includes life science companies, aerospace manufacturers, automotive companies, and a retail center, along with proximity to a residential neighborhood.

Advertisement