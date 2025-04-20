CRE entrepreneurs focus on innovation with new venture

Industry leaders behind $40 billion in development sales launch Redeavor, combining development sales, advisory and capital investment under one roof

Urban and resort new development marketing and sales leaders Mike Leipart, Andrew Wachtfogel and Wade Hundley, along with seasoned real estate brokerage operator Shane Farkas, have launched Redeavor, a groundbreaking real estate firm specializing in development sales, advisory services and capital investment.

Backed by a team responsible for over $40 billion in new development sales volume and 14,000 residences sold, Redeavor debuts with $4 billion in current global real estate represented and offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Las Vegas and Nashville. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, Redeavor offers a more strategic, developer- and investor-focused approach designed to maximize success at every stage of a project.

Leipart, whose founding of The Agency Development Group transformed the development sales industry, is joined by Farkas, who spent over 13 years as The Agency’s COO and CTO; Wachtfogel, previously co-founder and president of new development at Official, as well as an executive and new development specialist at Douglas Elliman and Corcoran Sunshine; and Hundley, former CEO of ST Residential and current CEO of Formida Capital, will serve as senior managing partner and lead Redeavor’s capital division.

Also joining Redeavor at launch are Violet Tudas (managing partner), Maranda Blanton (managing director), Katherine Demakos (VP, marketing), Kirstin Corsetti (senior project manager) and Jenna Marks (project manager). This core team brings decades of collective experience and together have played an instrumental role in the planning, marketing and sellout of some of the most high-profile and successful launches and repositionings across major urban markets and resort destinations throughout the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.

“We’ve assembled an all-star team – a true who’s who of new development marketing – with expertise that spans all market cycles and the successful sellout of new developments, repositioned developments, rental-to-condo and office-to-condo conversions,” said Leipart.

“Our team’s deep understanding of the development process - honed through decades of experience leading some of the world’s most influential projects – guides our developer partners through every phase, ensuring unmatched expertise and strategic execution. By bringing this talent together under Redeavor, we are creating a new model for success in the development space – delivering exceptional results for developers and investors across all asset classes and market types.”

“Redeavor is a strategic departure from traditional new development sales firms,” added Leipart. “The brokerage-led model for development sales and marketing was created in a different era. Today’s market demands a more sophisticated approach - one that combines deep sales and marketing expertise with strategic advisory services and access to capital.”

Redeavor’s three core divisions include:

Development Sales: A full-service sales and marketing division with unparalleled residential and branded real estate expertise.

A turnkey solution for lenders and developers, Redeavor's advisory division specializes in repositioning, relaunching and optimizing developments.

Led by Hundley, the capital investment division provides customized financial solutions for multi-family, luxury residential, hotel-branded and urban development projects.

“Our superstar team of experts leverages decades of experience navigating various financial markets and real estate cycles to provide unmatched planning and sales strategy to developers and investors worldwide,” said Leipart.

“What sets Redeavor apart is our ability to look at development opportunities through multiple lenses,” said Wachtfogel. “We’re not just sales partners; we’re bringing institutional-grade advisory services and capital solutions to the table. Given current market conditions, this integrated approach is particularly crucial, as many developments require creative solutions to optimize value.”

“Redeavor’s capital division was built to give developers and investors direct access to strategic funding solutions designed for today’s market realities,” said Hundley. “From fueling new construction to repositioning assets like office-to-residential conversions, we provide the financial resources and expertise needed to bring projects to completion and maximize long-term value.”

With the current market landscape demanding innovative solutions, Redeavor’s depth of expertise, strong financial acumen and long-standing industry relationships position it as the leading strategic partner for developers and investors worldwide.

The firm’s current portfolio includes development projects across major urban markets and resort destinations, focusing on luxury residential, branded developments and strategic repositionings.