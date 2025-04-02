Advertisement
Advertisement

Business Magazine - April 2025

FEATURE STORY

Bank of America Market President Raul Anaya at his headquarters in downtown L.A., January 27, 2020, Los Angeles, California.

Bank of America’s Business Banking President Raul Anaya Takes on a New Role - L.A.’s Recovery

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

REBUILDING L.A.

M&A ROUNDUP

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

INNOVATION & DISRUPTION

THE BIG PICTURE

BIOTECH

  • Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Opens New Cardiac Imaging Suite

    Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Opens New Cardiac Imaging Suite

    Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has opened its new Cardiac Imaging Suite, a 6,650-square-foot facility that will improve access, service and quality of care for cardiac patients featuring state-of-the-art technology that cannot be found at any other pediatric center in the United States.

ORANGE COUNTY

CONSUMERS & RETAIL

  • Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Opens New Cardiac Imaging Suite

    Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Opens New Cardiac Imaging Suite

    Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has opened its new Cardiac Imaging Suite, a 6,650-square-foot facility that will improve access, service and quality of care for cardiac patients featuring state-of-the-art technology that cannot be found at any other pediatric center in the United States.