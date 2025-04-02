Business Magazine - April 2025

FEATURE STORY
Bank of America’s Business Banking President Raul Anaya Takes on a New Role - L.A.’s Recovery
The Entertainment & Sports Roundtable is produced by the LA Times Studios team in conjunction with Axos Bank, Fisher Phillips LLP, and Nixon Peabody LLP.
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has opened its new Cardiac Imaging Suite, a 6,650-square-foot facility that will improve access, service and quality of care for cardiac patients featuring state-of-the-art technology that cannot be found at any other pediatric center in the United States.
In a move that will significantly expand its physical retail footprint, popular apparel brand SKIMS, co-founded by Kim Kardashian, launched its flagship West Hollywood retail location on the Sunset Strip April 1.
