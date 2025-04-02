Tradelink Transport Deploys 15 Electric Trucks for Sustainable Drayage Operations at Ports

Tradelink Transport, a minority-owned trucking company based in Compton, is deploying 15 Volvo VNR Electric trucks for drayage operations at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. This marks a major milestone in Tradelink’s commitment to reducing emissions and improving air quality in one of the nation’s busiest freight corridors.

In addition to its battery-electric trucks, Tradelink operates a diverse fleet of 48 trucks that includes 21 compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks and 12 traditional diesel-powered trucks. This strategic mix allows Tradelink to deploy the most efficient and environmentally friendly truck available for each route. The addition of the Volvo VNR Electric trucks strengthens the company’s ability to serve its customers while advancing its sustainability goals and paving the way for cleaner port drayage operations.

“Transitioning to battery-electric trucks represents a major shift in business operations and demands collaboration and meticulous planning,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “We are immensely grateful to Tradelink Transport for placing their trust in Volvo Trucks and our comprehensive electromobility ecosystem to partner with them on the shift towards zero. Their deployment of 15 Volvo VNR Electric trucks stands as a true example of how visionary fleets can lead the charge in electrification, and help their business reach their sustainability goals while elevating operational efficiency.”

Tradelink’s battery-electric fleet primarily operates within a 100-mile radius, making runs to the Inland San Bernardino and Riverside areas in the mornings, followed by shorter local moves in the afternoons. The trucks operate five to six days per week, returning to base each evening to be charged overnight.

“Once drivers experience battery-electric trucks, they often don’t want to switch back to conventional vehicles,” said Rigoberto Cea, president, Tradelink Transport. “The Volvo VNR Electric truck provides a smooth, quiet ride, and we’ve seen strong enthusiasm from our team as they adapt to this new technology.”

To ensure a seamless integration of battery-electric trucks into its operations, Tradelink partnered with Volvo Trucks and TEC Equipment – La Mirada. Using Volvo Trucks’ Electric Performance Generator (EPG) route planning tool, the team analyzed real-world operating conditions to determine the most efficient routes for the Volvo VNR Electric trucks. The EPG tool evaluates key factors such as vehicle configuration, battery capacity, terrain, temperature, and traffic patterns, ensuring optimal performance and uptime.

“Over the last three years, we have gained valuable insights into deploying battery-electric trucks and the supporting charging infrastructure,” said Cea. “Having the right team makes all the difference, and Volvo Trucks and TEC Equipment have been invaluable partners in helping us scale our electric fleet. We are also fortunate to have a great landlord who was open and willing to work through the easements when deploying infrastructure.”

To support the 15 battery-electric truck acquisition, Tradelink worked with TEC Equipment - La Mirada to leverage California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP), Carl Moyer Program, and the Southern California Edison Drayage Rebate. Tradelink also participated in Southern California Edison’s (SCE) Charge Ready Transport Infrastructure program, which covered the civil construction of its five-acre facility through an SCE-approved contractor, with additional work completed by Brytemove Energy. To further support their infrastructure investment, Tradelink received funds through an EnergIIZE grant from the California Energy Commission’s Clean Transportation Program that is implemented by CALSTART.

“At TEC Equipment, we understand the critical importance for fleets to adopt more sustainable transportation options and we are thrilled to have supported Tradelink in securing the necessary funding to enable their growing fleet’s move to battery-electric trucks,” said Melanie Des Laurier, new truck sales at TEC Equipment. “Tradelink’s new Volvo VNR Electric trucks represent a forward-thinking approach to reducing tailpipe emissions and noise associated with transportation and promoting cleaner air quality.”

Information was sourced from Volvo Trucks North America . For more details, contact

kyle.zimmerman@volvo.com or pkemp@trccompanies.com.