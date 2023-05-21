Parents have been able to achieve amazing results with the help of the firm, from obtaining orders for minor children to be returned from overseas to defeating requests to set aside prior orders and essentially re-litigate entire cases.

Results are not the only thing that draws people to Baghdaserians Law Group. The firm has a unique personal history and an appreciation for multiple cultures and lifestyles that its clients find inspiring. In a family law setting, some people may feel anxious litigating sensitive issues, especially when it comes to custody and domestic violence situations. Many of their clients have raved about how they began to feel a sense of calm and hope after speaking with the firm’s partners. But who are the people behind Baghdaserians Law Group?

Managing Partner Patrick Baghdaserians was born in Iran shortly before his family fled to the United States. Through the hard work and perseverance of his family, he was able to attend Loyola Marymount University. There, Patrick majored in political science in anticipation that this background would pay dividends in the field of law. His prediction ultimately proved accurate. Clients of all different religions, countries of origin, and diverse backgrounds are constantly surprised by Patrick’s understanding of cultural nuance. This understanding proves to be critical in various cases. While this has been especially true in custody mat- Baghdaserians Law Group Is Guiding Parties in Family Law Actions to Positive Outcomes Whether it be obtaining a divorce, navigating custody proceedings, or both, Los Angeles and Orange County residents have been turning to them for help.

” ters, his understanding of global issues has been vital in other aspects as well. Whether it be valuing property held outside the United States or initiating a case against a party who is living in a country that is not a signatory to the Hague Convention, Patrick has found ways to accomplish his clients’ goals.

Patrick would later graduate from Southwestern Law School in 2007. During his time at Southwestern, he had the honor of working as a full-time legal intern for the renowned Federal Judge, the Honorable Robert M. Takasugi. In a role typically reserved for Ivy League law students, Patrick excelled in the role, becoming involved in many federal trials and hearings. He looks back fondly on the time he spent with Judge Takasugi. He is proud of the fact that he worked with the first Japanese American to ever be appointed to the federal bench by a U.S. President - Judge Takasugi was a first-generation American who shared a similar background to Patrick.

Partner Dan Leonetti co-founded Baghdaserians Law Group. The two met at LMU and immediately recognized their shared passion for advocacy. Both agreed that it was important to obtain careers that would provide a service to others. Dan attended Whittier Law School, graduating magna cum laude in 2010. He then began his legal career as an attorney appointed to represent children in dependency cases, which are situations in which the county has had to take exclusive jurisdiction over the custody of children. Dan and Patrick would routinely discuss the similarities and differences involved with custody cases between parents as opposed to custody cases in which the county has become involved.

While the specific challenges were different in each case, they both found joy in situations where children were able to overcome challenging upbringings to achieve success. Ultimately, the two joined forces in forming Baghdaserians Law Group, with a passion for fighting for custody orders which would allow children to have the best opportunities to thrive.

In 2014, Patrick became a State Bar Certified Specialist in family law, making him one of the youngest family law specialists in California. “It usually takes most people 10 to 15 years to become a State Certified Specialist, but I achieved it in less than six years,” Baghdaserians says. “It’s an extremely difficult process because you not only have to pass the examination but you have to complete a certain number of trials, and you have to negotiate a certain number of cases to resolution as a first-year lawyer. It was a combination of my academic and bootson- the-ground experience that have led to my success as a family law litigator.”

In 2019, the pair founded Baghdaserians Law Group, which has offices in Pasadena and Beverly Hills. Patrick has insisted that his firm be an active part of the community.

He has routinely donated to local and global charitable causes, and the firm has made contributions to help victims of domestic violence, victims and refugees of war-torn nations, and people affected by catastrophic disasters. To ensure that Baghdaserians Law Group consistently supports those less fortunate, consulting fees are regularly donated to causes both local and abroad. Patrick supports the Armenian Educational Foundation and provided funding to help the organization complete the renovation of the No. 4 Artik School in Armenia. In the last few years, he has served as president of the alumni board of directors at Southwestern Law School and as a board of trustee member that runs the entire law school.

“In my role as president of the board, I was able to establish a legal program called the Domestic Violence Advocacy Initiative that helps raise funds to provide financial stipends for lawyers to work pro bono and help victims of domestic violence,” Baghdaserians says. “We also partner with various legal aid organizations such as LevittQuinn Family Law Center.”

Since Patrick and Dan founded Baghdaserians Law Group, they have been able to develop a team of attorneys and staff that share their passion. The firm currently has four additional attorneys to complement the two original partners. Patrick ensures that each attorney selected to be a part of the team goes through a rigorous hiring process.

“Attitude and work ethic are the two most important traits that are needed to join the team,” says Baghdaserians. “I attribute the tremendous team we have to a rigorous vetting process. Given our results and feedback from our clients, I don’t think there is a question that this process has been a success.”

Patrick is known for being an extremely aggressive litigator. He is the first to tell you that he hates to lose. Once Patrick’s clients get to know him, they understand that his passion comes from a place of putting himself in the shoes of his clients and their children. He treats the people involved in the cases as if they were members of his own family, and who wouldn’t fight as hard as they could for their own family?

Baghdaserians Law Group serves clients throughout California including, but not limited to, those in the following localities: Los Angeles County, including Arcadia, Baldwin Park, Burbank, Canoga Park, Duarte, Encino, Glendale, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta-Montrose, Los Angeles, Monrovia, Pasadena, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rosemead, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre, and Van Nuys; and Orange County, including Anaheim and Dana Point. For more information visit baglawgroup.com.