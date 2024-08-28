Advertisement

Cybersecurity

  • B2B Updates 8-28

    DigiCert to Acquire Vercara

    DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., Crosspoint Capital Partners L.P. and TA Associates Management L.P., recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vercara from Golden Gate Capital and GIC.

  • B2B Updates 8-22

    USC Law Launches a Certificate Specialization in Law and Artificial Intelligence

    Gould School of Law, the law school at the University of Southern California, has introduced an on-campus certificate specialization in Law and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

  • C-Suite 2024

    CISOs’ Evolving Cybersecurity Approach

    Chief information security officers (CISOs) who elevate response and recovery to equal status with prevention are generating more value than those who adhere to outdated “zero tolerance for failure” mindsets, according to a new Gartner survey.

