The New AI-Powered HR Automator Created by a Southern California Entrepreneur

A recently founded company in Southern California is aiming to take the guesswork and cost out of human resources (HR) needs for small to mid-sized companies so that they can focus on their most important goal: to make profits and grow.

DrHR , an AI-enabled software and app for professionals, entrepreneurs, and C-suites focused on scaling their businesses, came from a needed sweet spot, said Lilit Davtyan , DrHR founder.

DrHR founder Lilit Davtyan.

“My perspective is that small businesses should prioritize generating revenue to scale, then focus on hiring the best employees – not overbuilding the HR function before the business can support it,” she said.

Davtyan, formerly the CEO of a performance marketing firm Phonexa , said that the time and cost savings potential is huge. “We wanted to help small businesses manage and scale their workforce in less time without massive licensing costs.” Davtyan said.

DrHR’s platform mirrors an HR department and supports the entire employee lifecycle, from applicant tracking and employee onboarding/offboarding to internal communications and document management. Open AI powers various modules throughout the application, reducing time spent on day-to-day tasks. “I created these tools so I wouldn’t have to worry about this stuff,” said Davtyan.

Advertisement

Managers will have a full suite of tools to streamline hiring and team management – from generating job descriptions and reviewing applications to collecting signatures on offer letters and updating employee records. Employees can handle many of their needs without relying on HR, with quick access to org charts, company calendars and their personnel file. “DrHR is a centralized system where employees conduct performance reviews, hire for their departments, send company-wide notifications, and receive both company and HR related updates instantly,” she said.

Davtyan said that while DrHR is perfectly suited for a small organization of up to 100 employees, it can be scaled to meet the needs of larger firms. That said, she felt the “sweet spot” for the software is for small businesses looking for one less thing to manage as they grow.

Davtyan brings a sharp understanding of access management and security, shaped by her experience leading a software company. “You shouldn’t be wondering what assets were assigned to which employees,” Davtyan said. “DrHR gives you the accountability framework to track platform access and equipment, even if your team isn’t ready for enterprise-level tools.”

Advertisement

By guiding admins through a structured workflow during onboarding and offboarding, DrHR helps small businesses stay in control of company property and proprietary information.