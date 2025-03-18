Resecurity Partners With Union of Arab Banks to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Fraud Prevention Across the Arab Financial Sector

Resecurity, a Los Angeles-headquartered cybersecurity company protecting Fortune 500 companies and government agencies globally, has announced via press release a strategic partnership with Union of Arab Banks (UAB) to enhance cybersecurity capabilities, fraud prevention and threat intelligence sharing across the Arab banking and financial sectors.

Union of Arab Banks, which represents over 330 Arab banking and financial institutions across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), serves as the largest banking and financial consortium in the region. UAB’s membership spans central banks, leading commercial banks, investment banks, financial institutions and development funds, playing a pivotal role in fostering collaboration, innovation and economic development across the Arab banking ecosystem. The organization also works closely with regional and international regulatory bodies to advance financial inclusion, digital transformation and risk management practices in the sector.

Through this collaboration, Resecurity and UAB will work together to strengthen the cybersecurity posture of Arab banks, promote the adoption of advanced cyber threat intelligence solutions and implement proactive fraud prevention measures to protect banks and their customers from cyber-enabled fraud and financial crime.

“As the digital transformation of the Arab banking sector accelerates, cybersecurity becomes a top priority to safeguard sensitive financial data and maintain the trust of our customers and partners. Through our collaboration with Resecurity, we are bringing world-class threat intelligence and cybersecurity expertise to the Arab banking community to help mitigate cyber risks and enhance regional cyber resilience,” said Wissam Fattouh, secretary general of Union of Arab Banks and World Union of Arab Bankers.

This partnership will provide UAB member banks with access to Resecurity’s comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions, including its Fraud Prevention Platform, which is specifically designed for the financial sector. The Fraud Prevention Platform leverages advanced threat intelligence, behavioral analytics and machine learning to detect and mitigate fraudulent activities in real time, protecting banks and their customers from evolving financial crime threats. In addition, banks will gain access to Resecurity’s threat intelligence platforms, digital risk monitoring capabilities and advanced cyber threat detection technologies. Resecurity’s intelligence-driven approach empowers financial institutions to proactively identify, assess and mitigate cyber risks.

“We are honored to partner with the Union of Arab Banks, a leading institution driving the advancement and security of the Arab financial ecosystem,” said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. “Cybersecurity and fraud prevention have become essential pillars of digital banking and financial services. By combining Resecurity’s intelligence-led cybersecurity solutions and dedicated fraud prevention technologies with UAB’s regional leadership, we are confident this partnership will help enhance the security and trust of financial institutions across the Arab world.”

The collaboration will also foster greater information sharing, joint training initiatives and cybersecurity capacity-building programs, equipping Arab banks with the intelligence and tools necessary to proactively respond to emerging cyber threats and fraudulent schemes.

Information for this story was sourced from Businesswire.