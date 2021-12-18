Keynote Presenter: Crystal Perez

As part of this year’s inaugural Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Leadership Forum, L.A. Times B2B Publishing invited Crystal Perez to share insights on diversity and inclusion. Her spirited and impactful presentation was a highlight of the event.

Perez is a diversity advocate and entrepreneur who has been both a student and champion for diversity and inclusion for more than a decade, from tech start-ups to the music business and television industry.

She began her career working as an intern at BET Networks and continued to work closely with executives in the industry throughout her career. Perez currently supports the executive vice president of enterprise inclusion& social responsibility at Endemol Shine North America. Previously, she supported the vice president of D&I creative programming at Sony Pictures Entertainment, helping to coordinate both the diverse writers and directors programs.

In the past year, she has been developing her own business, Vybes, an e-commerce clothing brand with a primary focus to collaborate and highlight BIPOC individuals.

In her career, she has found that mentorship is among the great keys to success in diversity and inclusion. She believes strongly that people need to advocate for underrepresented individuals and to allow for access and opportunity – because “being in the room” holds a life-changing experience for individuals in all areas of the business.

As a Jersey City, NJ native and first-generation Latina, the concept of mentorship to help establish success in diversity and inclusion holds great significance in her own story, and she was pleased to share that with the audience at this special L.A. Times B2B Publishing event.