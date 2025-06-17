The Strategy Behind the Sound: UTA’s Co-Heads Reveal Their Proactive Approach to Music Brand Deals

In a recent interview, Sara Schoch and Alisann Blood, co-heads of Global Music Brand Partnerships at United Talent Agency (UTA), talked about their approach to creating meaningful and successful partnerships between artists and brands.

They said authenticity is key, that any partnership has to align with the artist and brand’s core values and narratives. This alignment creates a real connection with the consumer, beyond demographics and genres.

The duo talked about the shift away from transactional “sell-out” brand partnerships to purpose-driven collaborations where an artist’s platform is used for a greater good. They mentioned Instagram and TikTok as the main channels for this content.

Schoch and Blood said their agency is proactive and strategic, they identify brand affinities with their clients early on, instead of waiting for offers. This foresight is key to building long term successful relationships, like the Bad Bunny and Calvin Klein campaign. Ultimately they are navigating the ever changing music industry by staying true to their clients’ strategies and building in-person connections through live music experiences.

