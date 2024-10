“Location, Location, Location.” These simple three words may be known universally as the guiding principle of real estate, but they are equally important in film production.

Southern California remains the epicenter of film and its many decision-makers, yet many hotspots both in the U.S. and globally now vie for the attention of modest productions to huge blockbuster films.

Yet with so many options available, how do production companies make an informed choice?

In this inaugural International Film Incentive Directory, LA Times Studios and Publishing offers a guide to these many options. You’ll find locations worldwide that are offering the chance to host productions large and small organized by region, including eligible production types, contact information and gorgeous location photos.