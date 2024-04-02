Firm Attorney Visionaries

L.A. Times B2B Publishing is excited to announce our fourth annual Business of Law magazine. This standalone publication is set to publish on Sunday, November 17, 2024, with the L.A. Times newspaper. It will present informative articles covering the business of law as well as profile prominent Firm Attorneys for their contributions to their organizations and leadership in a wide range of fields:



Bankruptcy

Corporate

Cybersecurity

Consumer Products and Retail

Intellectual Property

Labor & Employment

Life Sciences & Healthcare

Litigation

We are currently accepting individual nominations for California-licensed firm attorneys to be profiled in the magazine. The B2B publishing executive committee will profile select individuals for their successes and accomplishments based on the following criteria:



Noteworthy successes and accomplishments during the last 12-24 months.

Consistent demonstration of strong leadership throughout the span of his/her career.

Long and short term impact he/she has made to their organization and/or industries growth.

Community involvement and board memberships that showcase the nominees leadership beyond their organization.

There is no cost to nominate. However, we will only profile two people from each firm due to limited space. All nominees must currently practice law in California in order to meet the criteria.

You may contact Karren Adamyan at (626) 347-8673 or at karren.adamyan@latimes.com for any issues with the submission.

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged. Please note that L.A. Times B2B Publishing staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the B2B Publishing team prior to being published in this supplement. Do not submit information that is subject to change or confidential.

Individuals selected by the B2B Publishing team will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.