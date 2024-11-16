Business of Law 2024: Trends, Updates and the In-House Counsel Awards Recap

The fourth annual In-House Counsel Leadership Awards took place on Friday, October 18, 2024 at the elegant Maybourne Beverly Hills. This prestigious event gathered some of the most accomplished in-house counsel from across Southern California, celebrating their contributions to their respective industries over the last two years. Honorees and finalists, recognized as true innovators and thought leaders, hailed from a wide array of sectors, including media, biotechnology, entertainment, and more. Each award recipient exemplified exceptional achievement and innovation in their field, making the event a true celebration of in-house counsel excellence.