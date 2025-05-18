Bioscience Firms in Southern California Focus on Innovation & Collaboration

Southern California is one of the nation’s leading life science hubs, led by the vast cluster of companies in San Diego County that focus on research and development.

However, the sector is spread throughout the region with employers such as Amgen in Thousand Oaks and Edwards Lifesciences in Irvine featured among the top companies.

New drug developments and delivery systems are some of the leading recent breakthroughs from local companies. Treatments have been created for a wide range of ailments, such as neuromuscular diseases, diabetes, eye disease and cancer, among others.

Advertisement

Over the past few months, San Diego-based Avidity Biosciences Inc. reported multiple positive datasets from its three clinical-stage programs in rare muscle diseases. It is preparing for commercialization in anticipation of three potential products that could launch in close succession next year.

“Avidity’s mission is to revolutionize the delivery of RNA therapeutics to make a profound difference in the lives of people living with serious rare diseases, many of whom have no or limited treatment options,” said Sarah Boyce, Avidity’s chief executive. “We plan to file our first biologics license application for our DMD44 drug candidate and accelerate commercial preparations for three potential product launches in rapid succession in all three rare neuromuscular diseases.”

In Northridge, Medtronic Diabetes received approval from the Food and Drug Administration in April for its Simplera Sync sensor for use with the insulin delivery system MiniMed 780G. The new sensor is a disposable all-in-one that requires no fingerpricks. It plans a limited launch of the product this fall.

Advertisement

“We’re committed to driving innovation that makes life easier for those living with diabetes so they can forget about their diabetes as much as possible throughout the day,” said Que Dallara, president of Medtronic Diabetes, in a statement.

Aliso Viejo-based Glaukos Corp. reported positive clinical updates in January for its iDose TR sustained-release procedural pharmaceutical platform. The company focuses on treatments of chronic eye diseases such as glaucoma, cataracts and diseases that impact the cornea and retina. In February, it followed up on their previous announcement with FDA acceptance of its new drug application for Epioxa, a therapy for keratoconus, which affects the cornea, and set an October goal for the FDA to review the treatment.

In January, Agoura Hills-based A2 Biotherapeutics closed an $80-million Series C funding round that will be used for three clinical development programs of its precision cell therapies. Investors include The Column Group and Samsara BioCapital.

Advertisement

“We are excited by the initial clinical data from our lead programs, which we believe validates our proprietary logic-gate technology approach to solid tumor cancers,” said Jim Robinson, CEO of A2 Bio, in a statement.

Other companies are expanding through collaboration. San Diego-based Amprion announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic Laboratories to expand access to Amprion’s SAAmplify test across the United States. The partnership is expected to improve diagnostic accuracy for neurodegenerative diseases.

“Amprion has developed early and accurate diagnostic tools for a range of neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s, Lewy Body Dementia, and Multiple System Atrophy. Through this partnership, Amprion and Mayo are able to provide patients, physicians and families with one of the most comprehensive diagnostic offerings available,” said Russ Lebovitz, Amprion chief executive.