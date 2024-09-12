Laguna Hills-Based Summit Healthcare REIT Inc. Sells Skilled Nursing Facilities in San Bernardino County for $30 Million
Laguna Hills-based Summit Healthcare REIT Inc. sold a portfolio of three skilled nursing facilities in San Bernardino County for $30 million to affiliates of the current operator of the facilities on Sept. 6.
Sept. 12, 2024
CareTrust REIT Inc. based in San Clemente, announced the acquisition of two skilled nursing facilities on opposite sides of the country in separate transactions.
Sept. 5, 2024
Keck Medicine Pioneers New Technology to ‘lights Up’ Bacteria in Wounds for Better Infection Prevention
New Keck Medicine of USC research published in Advances in Wound Care suggests there may be a more effective method to detect bacteria during wound debridement.
Sept. 4, 2024
California Attorney General Rob Bonta recently led 21 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in Pharmaceutical Res. & Manufacturers of Am. v. Stolfi in support of laws that increase drug price transparency.
Aug. 25, 2024
The State of California recently sent letters to eight major pharmacy chains as well as five health data companies, reminding the companies of their obligations to comply with California’s Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (CMIA).
Aug. 25, 2024
City of Hope Orange County Appoints Alessio Pigazzi, M.D., Ph.D., as Executive Medical Director, Colorectal Surgery
City of Hope Orange County, part of one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has announced that world-renowned colorectal surgeon Alessio Pigazzi, M.D., Ph.D., has joined the organization as clinical professor of surgery, executive medical director of colorectal surgery and vice chair of clinical network affairs for the Department of Surgery.
Aug. 22, 2024
USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center to Open Radiation Oncology and Imaging Center in Newport Beach
USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of Keck Medicine of USC, will open a Newport Beach location offering the latest advancements in radiation therapy and diagnostic imaging.
Aug. 14, 2024
Los Angeles-based Platinum Equity has announced the acquisition of ASP Global, a leading strategic partner to the healthcare industry that develops, sources and distributes consumable medical products for healthcare providers and distributors.
Aug. 7, 2024
Irvine-based Edwards Lifesciences Corp. agreed to acquire Endotronix Inc. on July 24.
Aug. 1, 2024
Long Beach-headquartered Molina Healthcare, Inc. has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ConnectiCare Holding Company, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of EmblemHealth, Inc.
Aug. 1, 2024