Reveleer Acquires Novillus to Expand Its AI-Powered Clinical Intelligence and Quality Solutions

Acquisition Strengthens Provider Engagement, Care Gap Management, and Compliance Solutions to Improve Health Outcomes and Financial Performance

Glendale-based Reveleer, a value-based care technology platform, has announced the acquisition of Novillus, a provider of insight-driven care gap management and frictionless provider engagement solutions.

This acquisition further augments Reveleer’s clinical intelligence and quality improvement solutions in value-based care, aiming to empower health plans and providers to collaborate more effectively to improve patient outcomes, strengthen regulatory compliance and bolster financial performance.

As the importance of Medicare Advantage Star Rating intensifies and the healthcare industry increasingly emphasizes stronger alignment between payers and providers to succeed in value-based care, the acquisition positions Reveleer to further empower its customers to adapt and excel in a shifting value-based care environment. Novillus’ technology will accelerate Reveleer’s strategy of delivering modern, easy-to-use solutions that enable seamless collaboration between payers and providers for risk adjustment, quality improvement and other patient improvement efforts. This includes the ability to pinpoint care gaps and performance trends at the provider group level to improve their education.

“By acquiring Novillus, we’re accelerating our strategy of aligning payers and providers to improve health outcomes through faster care gap closure,” said Jay Ackerman, CEO of Reveleer. “This acquisition strengthens our platform’s ability to deliver unmatched AI-powered quality and clinical intelligence solutions while helping our customers not only meet but exceed their goals for Star Rating performance, risk adjustment accuracy and care gap closure. All are key areas that drive improved patient outcomes, reduce cost of care and improve financial success.”

Novillus’ technologies will extend Reveleer’s ability to bring payers and providers together through enhanced AI automation, real-time roster management and advanced provider engagement workflows. Its Clean Provider Data solution strengthens regulatory compliance by supporting consistent adherence to the federal No Surprises Act and other regulations, reducing risk, improving directory accuracy, enhancing patient satisfaction and minimizing provider abrasion.

“Our shared vision is to revolutionize how health plans and providers use data to drive better outcomes,” said Jerry Hagan, CEO of Novillus. “By joining Reveleer, we can accelerate our mission to improve provider engagement, close care gaps and maximize regulatory compliance at scale. This is a win for our customers, their patients and the broader value-based care ecosystem.”

The combined company will serve 72 million covered lives and work with 86 leading healthcare organizations across the U.S., further establishing Reveleer as the go-to solution for health plans and providers navigating the complexities of value-based care.

“Over the past three years, Reveleer has taken a strategic approach to broadening its offerings and building out one of the most comprehensive value-based care platforms on the market,” said Andrew Adams, co-founder and managing partner at Oak HC/FT. “With the acquisition of Novillus, Reveleer’s expanded offerings in care gap closure and provider data stand to deliver even more value to health plans, providers and patients.”

