Keck Medicine of USC to Open Medical Office Building in Pasadena

A rendering of Keck Medicine of USC’s new medical office building located at 590 S. Fair Oaks Ave. in Pasadena that will open in fall 2025. Rendering courtesy of SmithGroup.

Keck Medicine’s largest and most advanced outpatient setting will bring its expertise and services to the greater Pasadena community in fall 2025

Keck Medicine of USC has announced that it will open a four-story, 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art medical office building located at 590 S. Fair Oaks Ave. in Pasadena this fall.

As the newest addition to the renowned academic health system, the location will significantly expand Keck Medicine’s clinical care for residents of Pasadena and neighboring communities in the San Gabriel Valley.

Advertisement

“This new location – our largest and most advanced outpatient setting – will bring even more of our research-based clinical care to the Pasadena area, where many of our patients live and work,” said Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine. “The new location offers state-of-the-art technology and access to acclaimed specialists who translate medical discoveries into groundbreaking treatments and cures.”

Patients will have access to the same physicians who treat patients at Keck Medical Center of USC, including researchers and doctors from USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, one of the nation’s top comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute; the USC Cardiac and Vascular Institute; and the USC Orthopaedic Surgery team, the official orthopedic medical services providers for USC Athletics and the L.A. Kings.

The building will provide an airy, nature-filled environment designed to promote well-being. Each of the location’s four floors will be suffused with light from floor-to-ceiling windows, showcasing views of the San Gabriel Mountains. On the top floor, a fully landscaped terrace will open onto a healing garden.

Advertisement

The location will feature a wide range of services including:



Autoimmune diseases care, such as rheumatology (rheumatoid arthritis and lupus), allergy/immunology, and autoimmune skin conditions (psoriasis and scleroderma)

Cardiovascular care

Comprehensive oncology care

Infusion therapy

Orthopedics and spine care

Outpatient imaging

Outpatient surgery

Pain management

Physical therapy

“The new Pasadena medical office building doubles down on our commitment to the health of our community, allowing patients to visit one location for a variety of healthcare needs while providing access to the high-quality care only an academic health system can offer,” said Smitha Ravipudi, MPH, CEO of USC Care Medical Group and CEO of Keck Medicine ambulatory care services.

As part of the location’s multidisciplinary cancer services, including medical oncology, surgical care, imaging and radiotherapy, Keck Medicine will be the first and only university-based academic health system in Southern California to offer biology-guided radiation therapy. This novel technology sends real-time “signals” about the location of cancer cells, helping radiation oncologists track, target and treat cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy cells.

The therapy recently received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently approved for certain patients with lung and bone tumors.

Advertisement

In addition to the new location, Keck Medicine will continue to treat patients at the existing Keck Medicine of USC – Pasadena building located at 625 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Suite 400, with an expanded range of primary care services, including an emphasis on digestive and metabolic health; brain health and aging; and advanced ear, nose and throat and ophthalmology services.

Information was sourced from Keck Medicine of USC. To learn more, contact cynthia.smith@med.usc.edu.