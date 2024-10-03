BKM Capital Partners and Whittier Trust Company Acquire Tigard Business Park in Portland

Newport Beach-based investment fund manager BKM Capital Partners and South Pasadena-based family investment firm Whittier Trust Company acquired Tigard Business Park in the Portland area for $50.7 million on Sept. 30. It’s the first joint venture between the two companies. The property encompasses 256,000 square feet of light industrial warehouses in a sought-after area of the metro.

“As the demand for small-bay industrial space intensifies, our investment strategy focuses on maximizing value through proactive asset management and targeted capital improvements,” said Brian Malliet, chief executive of BKM Capital Partners, in a statement.

Tigard Business Park is comprised of eight buildings and 33 units across 20 acres ranging in size up to 15,000 square feet. The park is 97% occupied with a weighted average lease term of 3.7 years.