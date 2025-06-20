Valencia Marketing Firm Hennessey Digital Acquired by Herringbone Digital

Herringbone Digital, a digital marketing platform backed by private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners, acquired Valencia-based Hennessey Digital, a digital marketing agency serving law firms nationwide. This acquisition marks Herringbone Digital’s first investment in the legal marketing vertical.

Hennessey Digital was founded in 2015 by Jason Hennessey to focus on search engine optimization and other digital marketing services for law firms, with a focus on personal injury practices. The company had 125 employees who were fully remote at the time of the acquisition.

“This partnership represents a transformative new chapter for Hennessey Digital and our team,” said Jason Hennessey, chief executive and founder Hennessey Digital, in a statement.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Hennessey Digital.