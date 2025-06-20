Nominal Raises $75-Million Series B Round for Hardware Testing

Nominal, a Los Angeles firm founded by engineers with experience at several major aerospace and defense firms, raised $75 million in a Series B round led by Sequoia Capital, with significant participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and continued support from Lux Capital, General Catalyst, Founders Fund and additional investors.

Programs across aerospace, defense, energy and advanced manufacturing, including Anduril Industries, Shield AI and the U.S. Air Force, use Nominal to analyze hardware data, surface anomalies and keep critical hardware mission-ready.

“We are in the business of making testing simpler, more efficient and cost effective for our customers,” said Cameron McCord, chief executive and co-founder of Nominal, in a statement.

Advertisement

The company was founded in 2022 by engineers and operators from Anduril, Lockheed Martin and Palantir. It automates data capture, flags edge-case failures and feeds results straight into operations from a variety of testing environments such as a wind tunnel, on a flight line or inside a contested environment.

“No one tests more hardware, or under higher stakes, than the U.S. Department of Defense. Nominal is already accelerating test outcomes and can help reduce the time required for flight and weapons testing,” said Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Evan Dertien, former commander of the U.S. Air Force Test Center, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from Nominal.