Rexford Industrial Realty Acquires Fontana Warehouse for $70.1M

Los Angeles-based industrial property owner and developer Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. acquired a 279,000-square-foot warehouse located at 13201 Dahlia St. in Fontana for $70.1 million. The fully leased warehouse sold for $251 per square foot and was fully leased by manufacturing company Eaton.

“The property’s strategic location, unique functionality and full occupancy at a market rate made it an attractive investment opportunity in one of the nation’s most competitive industrial markets,” said JLL’s Mark Detmer, who led a sales and advisory team that marketed the property.

The JLL investment sales and advisory team included Mark Detmer and Patrick Nally along with senior director Evan Moran. It was supported by the JLL Inland Empire team that involved Mike McCrary, Jeff Bellitti, Ruben Goodsell and Hunter McDonald.