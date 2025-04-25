Carson Warehouse Sold for $52.5 Million with Eye on Cold Storage

Los Angeles-based Rexford Industrial sold a newly constructed warehouse at 1055 Sandhill Ave. in Carson to Carson Warehouse Corp. for $52.5 million, or $410 per square foot. The 127,775-square-foot building was sold vacant to a company that plans to utilize it for operations, including the conversion of a significant portion of the property to cold storage with freezers and coolers to support food distribution operations.

The seller was represented by Frank Schulz and David Prior at The Klabin Company/CORFAC International, who were familiar with the property as it had also represented the prior owner in its 2020 sale to Rexford Industrial for $14.5 million. The site was once home to Yoplait Yogurt production for General Mills but was demolished by Rexford to construct a modern warehouse with 32-foot clear heights and LEED Gold certification.

“With demand for cold storage on a steady rise and new construction opportunities in tight infill markets like Carson quite rare, this sale highlights the longstanding strength of the South Bay industrial sector,” said Schulz.

The buyer was represented by Ryan Campbell of NAI Capital Commercial.

Information for this article was sourced from The Klabin Company/CORFAC International.