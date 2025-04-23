First Legal Names Bob Rowe President

Los Angeles-based First Legal, a leading litigation support and attorney services firm, has announced the appointment of Bob Rowe as president. A proven legal industry executive and litigator, Rowe brings more than 30 years of general management experience and a track record of scaling global operations, enhancing service performance and driving significant value for clients and stakeholders.

Rowe will oversee First Legal’s national operations, allowing CEO Alex Martinez to focus on long-term strategy, M&A opportunities and further strengthening the company’s culture. His leadership will help drive First Legal’s next phase of national expansion and innovation in legal services.

“Bob is a transformational leader with a deep understanding of both the business and practice of law,” said Martinez. “His experience growing four companies, his strategic mindset and his firsthand knowledge of what litigation teams require to succeed make him the ideal person to join the leadership of First Legal.”

Rowe previously served in leadership roles for several private equity-backed companies. At Integreon, he led a global team of 3,500 professionals and guided the company through a successful private equity sale, earning recognition as the “Exit of the Year – Small Cap” by Asian Venture Capital Journal. He also founded and sold managed services provider Nextra Litigation Solutions and led Huron Legal’s global practice group through its transition to private equity ownership. A former U.S. Army captain in military intelligence, Rowe brings a results-driven, strategic approach to leadership.

“Having spent more than a decade as a litigator and the last two decades in senior roles at legal services companies, I understand what legal professionals need from their service partners,” said Rowe. “First Legal already has an incredible reputation for reliability and service. I’m excited to build on that foundation, enhance our operational excellence and help lead the company into its next era of growth.”

With Rowe leading operations and Martinez continuing to steer vision and culture, First Legal is poised to deepen its service offerings and expand its national footprint while staying true to its core mission of providing reliable, responsive litigation support services to law firms and legal teams across the country.

Information was sourced from PR Newswire. To learn more, contact dlittle@firstlegal.com.