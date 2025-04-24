UBS Names David Schachter Managing Director of Wealth Management

UBS Wealth Management USA has announced that David Schachter, a financial advisor in the firm’s Los Angeles office, has been awarded the title of managing director - wealth management. A press release issued by UBS stated that this achievement is a testament to Schachter’s “longstanding commitment to delivering exceptional wealth management advice and unparalleled client service.”

With over 32 years of experience working in financial services, Schachter has spent the last 21 years of his career at UBS. He currently leads The Endurance Artist Management Group at UBS, which serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals and specializes in helping high-profile artists, entertainers and athletes with their complex financial planning needs.

“David is a seasoned professional who brings significant value to all of his clients,” said Sunny Patel, market director for Los Angeles at UBS. “I am proud to have David at UBS and congratulate him on this terrific achievement.”

Schachter has dedicated his career to pursuing excellence in the financial services industry. He is committed to educating his clients, offering them clear insights and a thorough understanding of their financial situation. He provides a disciplined and institutional perspective on customized wealth management, integrating financial planning, investment banking, estate planning and life insurance into a comprehensive strategy.

Schachter works with industry-recognized artists, songwriters, producers, directors, showrunners, digital talent and executives to navigate the unique opportunities presented by their wealth. He has earned the Athletes and Entertainers Consultant (AEC) UBS business designation, a selective program unique to UBS that demonstrates his expertise in providing holistic financial advice to clients across the sports and entertainment industries.

Information was sourced from BusinessWire. To learn more, contact Christina.aquilina@ubs.com.