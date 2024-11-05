GHJ Joins Forces with Accounting Firm GGF

GHJ, a Los Angeles based national advisory and accounting firm, has announced that it has welcomed GGF, an accounting firm based in Los Angeles, to its team. By combining forces, GHJ is enhancing its ability to deliver greater value to clients through expanded expertise, innovative solutions and a broader range of services designed to support their success.

“We are proud to integrate GGF into the GHJ family to strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional value to our clients. Their strong client relationships and tailored approach make them a perfect strategic fit for our firm,” said GHJ managing partner Tom Barry. “This partnership will allow us to expand our capabilities and better serve businesses in Los Angeles and beyond by continuing our mission to help clients thrive.”

Founded in 1993, GGF offers audit, tax and consulting services for entrepreneurial businesses and individuals. Their team works closely with clients to provide customized programs for financial, accounting and tax support and brings deep expertise in key industries that closely align with GHJ’s own areas of focus, including entertainment, manufacturing and distribution, nonprofit, private equity and real estate.

“I founded GGF as a forward-thinking, nimble firm dedicated to helping clients realize their financial goals, and joining GHJ felt like a natural fit,” GGF founder Scott Gilderman said. “GHJ shares our commitment to personalized service and provides the additional expertise and resources that will help our clients grow and succeed in an increasingly complex financial environment.”

GGF’s employees will be joining GHJ’s team, with Gilderman becoming a senior consultant in GHJ’s Audit and Assurance Practice, alongside incoming tax partner Jack Garabedian and client accounting and advisory services managing director Sharon Flummerfelt to ensure continuity and expanded expertise for GGF’s clients.

“I am excited to continue working with GGF’s clients and offer them access to an even broader range of tax services,” Garabedian said. “By becoming part of GHJ, our clients will benefit from additional expertise in areas such as international tax, state and local tax and tax expertise for transactions while harnessing specialized expertise for businesses, nonprofits and high-net-worth individuals. This partnership allows us to provide even more comprehensive, strategic solutions to support our clients’ growth and success.”

