Ardmore Home Design Acquires Warehouse in City of Industry for $59.9M

Ardmore Home Design, a home décor wholesaler, acquired the 282,377-square-foot warehouse at 918 S. Stimson Ave. in the City of Industry for $59.9 million. The company was the tenant in the building and acquired it from LBA Logistics for $212 per square foot. It serves as the company headquarters and distribution center for its premier Made Goods wholesale brand. The seller was represented by JLL led by Patrick Nally, Makenna Peter, Mark Detmer and Evan Moran. Rick Sherburne and Kyle Sherburne with HRS Commercial represented Ardmore Home Design.

The distribution facility was originally constructed in 1981 and features 24- to 30-foot clear heights with 34 dock-high doors and two grade-level doors. The property sits on 13 acres near SR-60 and is close to interstate highways 605, 10 and 210.