BofA’s Neighborhood Builders Program Announces Hollywood Community Housing Corporation and St. Joseph Center as Honorees

Celebrating its 20th year, Bank of America’s signature Neighborhood Builders Program continues to be one of the nation’s largest philanthropic investments into nonprofit leadership development while providing unique multiyear flexible grant funding annually to high-impact nonprofits in nearly 100 communities nationwide. In Los Angeles, Bank of America has named Hollywood Community Housing Corporation and St. Joseph Center as its 2024 Neighborhood Builders.

Specifically, both Los Angeles nonprofits are each awarded a $200,000 grant over two years, comprehensive leadership training for each organization’s executive director and an emerging leader, and access to a national network of nonprofit peers. Since the program’s inception in 2004, 56 nonprofits have been selected as Neighborhood Builders in Los Angeles, with the bank investing more than $11 million in philanthropic capital into these local nonprofits.

“This year we celebrate 20 years of strengthening Los Angeles nonprofits that provide solutions to local challenges and promote economic advancement. We’re proud to include Hollywood Community Housing Corporation and St. Joseph Center as Neighborhood Builders,” said Raul A. Anaya, president, Bank of America Los Angeles. “Countless individuals, families and neighborhoods have felt the profound impact that these 56 Neighborhood Builders nonprofits have had in Los Angeles over the past two decades.”

2024 recipient Hollywood Community Housing Corporation develops affordable rental housing for low-income families, formerly homeless, seniors and those with special needs – vulnerable populations that continue to grow across Los Angeles. The organization will apply its Neighborhood Builders grant to expand its Resident Services Department that provides onsite support to residents of its various affordable housing communities such as job skills, food assistance, school supplies for children, and specialized services for formerly homeless residents living with HIV/AIDS.

“The board and staff of Hollywood Community Housing are honored to receive the Neighborhood Builders Award. We work hard every day to create safe apartment homes and offer supportive services to thousands of people throughout the county. The leadership training offered by Bank of America will be invaluable to our organization, equipping us with fresh strategies and perspectives to strengthen our impact and further our mission to address the housing crisis across Los Angeles County,” said Sarah Letts, executive director of the Hollywood Community Housing Corporation.

This year’s other Neighborhood Builders awardee, St. Joseph Center, has for nearly 40 years provided critical services to highly vulnerable populations. Last year alone, the organization connected over 2,400 individuals with housing, provided over 50,000 hours of mental health care and job training, and served over 46,000 hot, nutritious meals at their Venice-based Bread and Roses Café. St. Joseph Center will use its grant to expand its job training and employment programs and increase access to food assistance programs.

“The Neighborhood Builders award from Bank of America will empower St. Joseph Center to deepen our commitment to those we serve, expanding critical programs in housing, job training, and food assistance. With this support, St. Joseph Center will be better positioned to drive sustainable change for families and individuals in Los Angeles, helping them build secure, self-sufficient futures,” said Dr. Ryan J. Smith, president and CEO of St. Joseph Center.

The Neighborhood Builders invitation-only program is highly competitive, and honorees are selected by a committee of community leaders and past Neighborhood Builders awardees. Nationwide since 2004, Bank of America has invested over $300 million into nearly 1,800 nonprofits and helped more than 3,000 nonprofit leaders strengthen their leadership skills through the Neighborhood Builders program.

