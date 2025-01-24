California Wildfire Investigators Help Victims Begin Recovery Process

Forensic loss eventuation company California Wildfire Investigators specializes in wildfire damage assessment, helping homeowners recover their losses resulting from wildfire damage. The organization has been collecting data to benefit homeowners affected by the Southern California wildfires in their recovery.

Victims of wildfires often expect that their homeowners’ or business insurance will cover the losses and expenses that result from these devastating fires. It is not uncommon, however, for insurance companies to deny claims or provide compensation that does not fully cover the extent of all losses.

California Wildfire Investigators’ dedicated forensic team includes surveyors, drone and mapping specialists, GPS tagging for evidence documentation and a licensed Malibu nursery for vegetation losses. The company provides services and documents losses to prepare for a fair settlement. The company also works with various lawyers and insurance adjusters as well as directly with property owners. California Wildfire Investigators’ forensic experts were on site immediately following the fires to document evidence and analyze damaged areas.

According to California Wildfire Investigators, the cause of the Palisades fire is still under investigation. The historic fire resembled the 2023 Lahaina Fire in which victims abandoned their vehicles in the middle of the road as they fled the fast-moving fire. The death toll due to the Palisades fire is expected to increase in the following days and weeks ahead.

Preliminary information from the Eaton Fire suggests the fire may have been caused by a high-voltage transmission tower and improper vegetation maintenance and clearance. California Wildfire Investigators has gathered historical aerial imagery from the presumed site of the fire showing improper vegetation clearance that may have fueled the fire when sparks fell from the transmission tower above.