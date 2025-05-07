Christine Walker-Bowman Named Chief Operating Officer of Farmers and Merchants Trust Company

Fifth-Generation Leader to Drive Innovation and Growth of California’s Oldest State-Licensed Trust Company

Long Beach-headquartered Farmers and Merchants Trust Company (FMTC) has announced the appointment of Christine Walker-Bowman as its new executive vice president and chief operating officer. A fifth-generation Walker and a 20-year veteran of F&M, Christine’s transition to FMTC marks a significant moment in the company’s continued commitment to its values, modernization and long-term growth. Daniel Walker will continue in his longstanding role as FMTC’s chairman and president, a position he has held since 1994.

Walker-Bowman succeeds Kevin Tiber, who has transitioned to focus on his new role as president of Farmers & Merchants Bank. He will remain as an executive officer of FMTC, working with legacy clients and serving in an advisory role.

Under Walker-Bowman’s leadership, FMTC will focus on strengthening its digital presence, enhancing client touchpoints, expanding its client base and working with strategic partners to provide additional resources and financial support. She is committed to maintaining FMTC’s strong foundation and core values – putting clients first – while modernizing the company’s outward presentation to attract new clients and key talent.

“Farmers and Merchants Trust Company has built a legacy of trust and excellence for more than 100 years, and I am honored to step into this role,” said Walker-Bowman. “With the support of our legacy executive team, experienced management and dedicated employees, we will be able to provide our above-and-beyond services to even more clients while continuing to modernize our approach and deepen our community presence.”

FMTC’s executive management team remains a cornerstone of the company’s strength and stability. Longstanding leaders such as Sean Miller, Jeff Hahn, Matthew Kimmel and Jay Ferrara bring decades of experience and dedication to serving clients. In addition, FMTC has expanded its staff in the Santa Barbara offices to include regional manager, senior vice president, Tory Milazzo. Their expertise and commitment ensure that FMTC remains a trusted financial partner, whether navigating complex real estate transactions, administering large family estates or investing strategically to preserve wealth for future generations.

“Christine’s appointment as chief operating officer of Farmers and Merchants Trust Company marks a proud moment for our family and the future of our company,” said Daniel K. Walker, chairman and president of FMTC. “As a fifth-generation Walker in our family’s legacy of financial services, Christine reinforces our unwavering commitment to the communities and individuals we serve. Her decades of experience, honest leadership and forward-thinking vision will help ensure that our tradition of integrity, service and innovation continues to flourish while protecting the financial legacies of the families who place their trust in us. I’m honored to support Christine as she begins this new chapter.”

Information was sourced from Farmers and Merchants Trust Company. To learn more, contact kgreenlee@mindgruve.com.