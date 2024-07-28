The Pun Group LLP

pungroup.cpa

Top local executive: Kenneth H. Pun, Managing Partner & CEO

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 8

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 25

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 15

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Number of offices firmwide: 6

Year established: 2012

Primary Orange County location: 200 E. Sandpointe Ave., Suite 600, Santa Ana 92707

Headquarter(s): Santa Ana, CA

